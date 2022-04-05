Bucs Arghticles: April 5, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Five Forgotten Prospects Who Could Impact 2022 (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential First Time All-Stars (Rum Bunter)

Gene Collier: In lieu of actual contention, Pirates chase Grapefruit League title (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Padres land lefty Manaea as A’s continue purge (ESPN.com)

Yanks get Castro from Mets for lefty Rodriguez (ESPN.com)

Mets’ Scherzer sidelined by hamstring tightness (ESPN.com)

OF Upton DFA’d by Angels, owed $28M by team (ESPN.com)

Yankees add depth behind plate, acquire Trevino (ESPN.com)

White Sox’s Lynn exits start with knee discomfort (ESPN.com)

Braves’ Jackson has ligament damage in elbow (ESPN.com)

Reports: Guardians keep Clase for 5 years, $20M (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

A Letter From the Editor: Brian Flores brings an intriguing, and exciting, wrinkle to the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Do the Steelers need more at safety than just a starter? (Behind The Steel Curtain)