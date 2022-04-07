 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates to serve up Pittsburgh food and drink this season at PNC Park (TribLIVE)

Sources: Pirates signing outfielder Jake Marisnick to replace injured Greg Allen (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates expect ‘crazy’ atmosphere in St. Louis thanks to return of Albert Pujols, Big Three’s last ride (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Opening Day lineups, pitchers, more (MLB.com)

Twins ‘working to acquire’ SD right-hander (report) (MLB.com)

These teams are better than you realize (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Brewers acquire Caratini to address C depth (MLB.com)

Let’s go! Everything to know for 2022 season (MLB.com)

Best Opening Day performances in MLB history (MLB.com)

The 2022 award winners will be ... (MLB.com)

Peacock exclusive home of Sunday morning games (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Based on their history, there is one position the Steelers will draft this year (Behind The Steel Curtain)

