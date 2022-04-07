Series preview: Pirates kick off season vs. Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos

The Pirates 2022 season kicks off with a four-game set in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Adam Wainwright

Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Miles Mikolas

Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Steven Matz

Monday, 2:15 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Dakota Hudson

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Cole Tucker, 2B Bryan Reynolds, CF Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B Daniel Vogelbach, DH Roberto Pérez, C Ben Gamel, LF Diego Castillo, RF Kevin Newman, SS

Cardinals

Dylan Carlson, RF Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Tyler O’Neill, LF Nolan Arenado, 3B Albert Pujols, DH Paul DeJong, SS Yadier Molina, C Harrison Bader, CF Tommy Edman, 2B

Albert Pujols is making his long-awaited return to the Cardinals, 11 years after winning the 2011 World Series and ditching the midwest for sunny California and the Los Angeles Angels.

In a twist of fate only seen in baseball, Pujols returns to the team that drafted him in 1999 for one final ride in 2022.

That ride begins with the good ‘ol Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game set.

The Buccos have a mix of eye rolls and excitement in their lineup this season, but on Opening Day, everyone is tied for first place, so it would be nice to see the Pirates start off the season on the right foot.