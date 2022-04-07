SB Nation Reacts Results: How many games will the Pirates win?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We have our first poll of the season, and it’s strictly a local poll for our Pirates-only voters. We asked all of you how many games you thought the Buccos would win this year. Here’s the results:

That was the result I most assumed, and I fell into the 61-70 bracket myself in the staff predictions. What really surprised me were the 7 percent of voters who felt the Pirates were going to be 80 or over this year. I consider myself a pretty optimistic fan overall, but there’s no way I could talk myself into going that high.

Thanks for participating in this week’s poll, and we’ll have more for you as the season moves forward.

