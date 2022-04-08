Bucs Arghticles: April 8, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Source: Hayes agrees to biggest deal in Bucs history (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh Pirates, 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes reportedly agree to eight-year, $70 million deal (ESPN.com)
Ke’Bryan Hayes OK, but Cardinals trounce Pirates on opening day (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Ke’Bryan Hayes’ exit in 1st inning casts a cloud over opener, as Cardinals pound Pirates (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Witt Jr. delivers decisive 1st hit in MLB debut (MLB.com)
What else is new? Ohtani making more history (MLB.com)
Acuña clarifies his comments on Freeman (MLB.com)
Blue Jays acquire Zimmer from Guardians (MLB.com)
Opening Day lineups, pitchers, more (MLB.com)
Seiya calm, collected in Opening Day debut (MLB.com)
Don’t forget about the bats: Cards’ boppers steal Opening Day show (MLB.com)
All 15 Opening Day matchups, ranked (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Based on their history, there is one position the Steelers will draft this year (Behind The Steel Curtain)
