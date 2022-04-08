Talk The Plank Podcast: Ke’Bryan Hayes signs massive extension

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates season-opening loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. The pair also talk about Ke’Bryan Hayes’ injury, contract extension and what this means for the team moving forward.

Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to nathan.hursh@yahoo.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. We record live on the Spotify Greenroom app during the season after every series to recap the previous games and preview the upcoming series. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!