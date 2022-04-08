Report: Roansy Contreras promoted to Pirates, Duane Underwood to IL

Roansy Day returns to Pittsburgh a little earlier than expected this year.

According to multiple sources, the Pirates are set to call-up hard-throwing, right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Ashley Herman first reported the move, citing a Snapchat story from Canaan Smith-Njigba that showed teammates hugging Contreras, and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reported the move shortly after.

Per sources, Pirates are calling up Roansy Contreras from Class AAA. Was scheduled to start for Indy Saturday. Will replace Duane Underwood Jr., who left Thursday with right hamstring discomfort. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 8, 2022

Contreras, the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, was tabbed to start Saturday’s game for the Indians, but instead will most likely replace reliever Duane Underwood Jr., who will go to the injured list after exiting Thursday’s game in St. Louis with a hamstring injury.

He made his official MLB debut last season against the Chicago Cubs and threw three scoreless innings, nabbing four strikeouts in the process.

Contreras was expected to be called up since he was the only pitcher on the Pirates’ 40-man roster that’s not already with the big league club, according to John Dreker.