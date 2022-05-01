Pirates nab dramatic 7-6 win over Padres in extra innings

Ke’Bryan Hayes scored on a dramatic appeal review of a play at the plate in the 10th inning, Michael Chavis hit his third home run of the year, and Jake Marisnick made some dynamite plays in the field to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

Chavis homered in the eighth to bring the Buccos back from Manny Machado’s earlier shot in the top of the inning.

This is a nasty dinger



pic.twitter.com/3m5M04Fi2C — Baseball Reigns Supreme (@Jakes_Takes_0) May 1, 2022

Then after the Padres got one in the top of the 10th once we went into extra innings, Hayes tied the game back up on an RBI single, and he then scored the walk-off game winner with some heads up running and a little love from the replay.

And in a game full of highlights, Marisnick has an early-year contender for play of the year.

JAKE MARISNICK WITH ONE OF THE BEST CATCHES YOU’LL EVER SEE!!! pic.twitter.com/RLj62Yp9K2 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 1, 2022

He also showed off the gun.

Derek Shelton went out of his way to point out this play. The threat of Jake Marisnick's arm kept Jake Cronenworth from advancing from second to third. pic.twitter.com/yQkkp42fiB — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) May 1, 2022

Both Hayes and Chavis went 2-for-4 on the day, leading the Bucco bats, while JT Brubaker had a decent outing on the mound, going five innings and giving up three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts to lower his ERA out of the stratosphere down to 6.50 on the season.

Dillon Peters, Wil Crowe, and David Bednar went to work from the pen, and though they weren’t without their issues, they kept Pittsburgh in striking distance. Chris Stratton got his first win of the season to close it out.

The Bucs will play the rubber match today at 1:35pm.