Bucs Arghticles: May 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Source: Pirates promote No. 1 pick Henry Davis to Class AA Altoona (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Jose Quintana becomes 1st Pirates pitcher to earn a win this season by beating Dodgers (TribLIVE)

Meet the Pittsburgh Pirates’ team dog - CBS Pittsburgh (CBS News)

MLB News

Nestor, at his nastiest, flirts with no-hitter (MLB.com)

4-man outfield? This team loves it (MLB.com)

Bregman ‘absolutely obsessed’ with his other passion (MLB.com)

Longo on verge of return; Belt scratched (MLB.com)

LA, Big Apple reign in latest Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Scorching Margot, Tellez nab weekly league honors (MLB.com)

Double-A stars headline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

Frazier helps Field of Dreams for special needs become reality (MLB.com)

Feeling better, Melvin able to manage opener (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers announce official jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Tyree Johnson (Behind The Steel Curtain)

