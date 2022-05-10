Bucs Arghticles: May 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Source: Pirates promote No. 1 pick Henry Davis to Class AA Altoona (DK Pittsburgh Sports)
Jose Quintana becomes 1st Pirates pitcher to earn a win this season by beating Dodgers (TribLIVE)
Meet the Pittsburgh Pirates’ team dog - CBS Pittsburgh (CBS News)
MLB News
Nestor, at his nastiest, flirts with no-hitter (MLB.com)
4-man outfield? This team loves it (MLB.com)
Bregman ‘absolutely obsessed’ with his other passion (MLB.com)
Longo on verge of return; Belt scratched (MLB.com)
LA, Big Apple reign in latest Power Rankings (MLB.com)
Scorching Margot, Tellez nab weekly league honors (MLB.com)
Double-A stars headline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)
Frazier helps Field of Dreams for special needs become reality (MLB.com)
Feeling better, Melvin able to manage opener (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers announce official jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Tyree Johnson (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...