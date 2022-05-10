Dodgers decimate Pirates 11-1

The momentum from Monday’s win could not carry over into Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back to take game two against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-1.

Starter Bryse Wilson struggled on the mound, surrendering six earned runs off eight hits in just 2.2 innings. Beau Sulser carried the Pirates throughout the majority of the game, throwing four innings of relief.

While Sulser gave up four earned runs in his final inning of work, he preceded that with three shutout innings. He also finished with four strikeouts and just one walk.

The Pirates mustered only four hits on the night. Those coming from Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Cole Tucker and Michael Chavis.

The Dodgers were led offensively by Justin Turner, who finished the night 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and four RBI, and Edwin Rios who collected three hits including a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Both teams return to PNC Park tomorrow afternoon to wrap up the three-game set. First pitch is at 12:35 p.m.

On the bright side, Henry Davis hit a home run with Altoona and Bucs Dugout was featured on the telecast.