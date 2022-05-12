Series preview: Pirates get shot at revenge vs. Reds in four-game set

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 12-15, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
After losing two of three last week in Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get revenge on the league-worst Cincinnati Reds.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Connor Overton vs. JT Brubaker
Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Tyler Mahle vs. Mitch Keller
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Luis Castillo vs. Zach Thompson
Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EST
Hunter Greene vs. Jose Quintana
Projected Lineups
Reds
- TJ Friedl, CF
- Brandon Drury, 3B
- Tommy Pham, LF
- Mike Moustakas, DH
- Colin Moran, 1B
- Kyle Farmer, SS
- Alejo Lopez, 2B
- Matt Reynolds, RF
- Aramis Garcia, C
Pirates
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Jack Suwinski, RF
- Josh VanMeter, 2B
- Roberto Perez, C
