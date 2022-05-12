Series preview: Pirates get shot at revenge vs. Reds in four-game set

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

After losing two of three last week in Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get revenge on the league-worst Cincinnati Reds.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Connor Overton vs. JT Brubaker

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Tyler Mahle vs. Mitch Keller

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Luis Castillo vs. Zach Thompson

Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Hunter Greene vs. Jose Quintana

Projected Lineups

Reds

TJ Friedl, CF Brandon Drury, 3B Tommy Pham, LF Mike Moustakas, DH Colin Moran, 1B Kyle Farmer, SS Alejo Lopez, 2B Matt Reynolds, RF Aramis Garcia, C

Pirates