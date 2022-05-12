 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Pirates get shot at revenge vs. Reds in four-game set

The Pirates couldn’t take advantage last weekend against Cincy. Maybe this weekend will be different?

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 12-15, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

After losing two of three last week in Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get revenge on the league-worst Cincinnati Reds.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Connor Overton vs. JT Brubaker

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Tyler Mahle vs. Mitch Keller

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Luis Castillo vs. Zach Thompson

Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Hunter Greene vs. Jose Quintana

Projected Lineups

Reds

  1. TJ Friedl, CF
  2. Brandon Drury, 3B
  3. Tommy Pham, LF
  4. Mike Moustakas, DH
  5. Colin Moran, 1B
  6. Kyle Farmer, SS
  7. Alejo Lopez, 2B
  8. Matt Reynolds, RF
  9. Aramis Garcia, C

Pirates

  1. Ben Gamel, LF
  2. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  4. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  5. Michael Chavis, 1B
  6. Diego Castillo, SS
  7. Jack Suwinski, RF
  8. Josh VanMeter, 2B
  9. Roberto Perez, C

