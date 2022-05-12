UPDATE: Pirates promote Rodolfo Castro, option Cole Tucker

The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to call in the “Young Bucs”.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Pirates are promoting 22-year-old infielder Rodolfo Castro from Class AAA Indianapolis. Kody Duncan reported the move first and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tweeted about it earlier today.

Castro slashed .250/.397/.402 this year with the Indians and, as of today, is third on the team in OPS with a .799. In addition, he’s hit two home runs and tallied 12 RBI.

Last year, Castro appeared in 31 games for the Pirates and went 17-for-86 at the plate with five home runs and eight RBIs. His notable achievement came when his first three hits were for home runs.

Castro struggled, however, throughout the latter part of the season, striking out 27 times while drawing just six walks.

He’s started to build a hot streak in Indianapolis over the past week. Three days ago, he and Hoy Park teamed up on defense for a 6-4 double play.

Two days later, Castro was the first of two Indians players to hit a grand slam against the Louisville Bats.

A Truist Field special. pic.twitter.com/XT32LbgQba — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) May 10, 2022

As we’re sure will come as a delight to a great many Pirates fans, infielder Cole Tucker is heading back to Indianapolis as Castro comes up. This was first reported by former BD staffer Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports, with Mackey confirming.

Although the 25-year-old Tucker has gotten significant playing time recently because of Kevin Newman’s injury, his slash line has been a putrid .175/.175/.222, with an OPS of .397. He’s never swung a hefty bat during his time with the Pirates, so obviously it’s hoped that he can get some consistent at-bats at Indy. Try to contain yourselves, because he’ll probably be back up before long.