Bucs Arghticles: May 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, May 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAY 04 Pirates at Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Claim Tyler Beede, Recall Rodolfo Castro (Rum Bunter)

Pirates Recall Rodolfo Castro, Reinstate Duane Underwood Jr., Option Cole Tucker and Max Kranick (MLB Trade Rumors)

Overton gets 1st win, Reds beat Pirates 4-0 for 1st shutout (FOX Sports)

MLB News

Harper (small UCL tear) can’t throw, can still DH (MLB.com)

Wait, what?! A baserunning sequence you have to see to believe (MLB.com)

With both pitching and offense clicking, Astros run win streak to 10 (MLB.com)

Padres nearing deal with Robinson Canó (sources) (MLB.com)

Back in NY, Kelenic (and his trade) in spotlight (MLB.com)

Gordon’s big day: ‘I feel like I kind of resemble Ohtani’ (MLB.com)

10 reasons why Mets have yet to drop a set in 2022 (MLB.com)

Can’t attend Truist Park? Visit digitally! (MLB.com)

This Ranger has how many siblings?! (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 2022 regular season schedule (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

