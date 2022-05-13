Pirates lose again to Reds 4-0

The Pittsburgh Pirates can beat one of baseball’s best teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they just can’t get past the Cincinnati Reds, one of baseball’s worst teams. That trend continued on Thursday night, as the Buccos were shutout by former Pirates pitcher Connor Overton in a 4-0 defeat.

Overton went six and one third strong innings, giving up just three hits, as the Buccos had just four total hits on the day in the loss.

Ben Gamel had two of them, going 2-for-4 on the day to raise his average to .299, and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk to raise his average to .320 on the year, but those were the only notable performers at the plate, Michael Perez also went 1-for-3.

On the mound, JT Brubaker had another decent start, going the Derek Shelton magic number with five innings pitched, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Brubaker seems to be getting it together after a slow start to the year.

The other runs were given up by Duane Underwood Jr., who gave up two of them in two innings on four hits in his first appearance back from the 10-day injured list.

There’s not many Pirates highlights to give you on this one, so we’ll cross our fingers for a better performance on Friday night. The Buccos are now 13-18 on the year, and that mark would look even better if they could actually beat the Reds.