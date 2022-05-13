SB Nation Reacts: Umpire issues

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey has three questions about some of the umpire issues still taking place in MLB. Let’s get right to it.

Our first question asked our league-wide voters if they felt umpires were worse this year than last. Here are those results:

Umpiring has been pretty bad for a while, so I’m not ready to say that it’s worse this year, just that it’s been bad and is still bad. I think people are fed up though, so it feels worse than in years past.

Next we asked our readers to pick one word to describe MLB umpires in a very rare write-in vote question.

And lastly, we asked our voters if they wanted to change to robot umpires. Here’s that final tally.

I actually thought that number might be even higher, despite the clear win for yes, because of all of the complaining about umpiring. Though baseball does tend to trend towards the traditional, so I could see why some would be resistant to that change.

That’s it for this week. Keep your eyes peeled for our next survey!

