Zach Thompson, Daniel Vogelbach power Pirates past Reds 3-1

With the help of a one-hit outing by Zach Thompson and a no-doubt home run by Daniel Vogelbach in the fourth, the Pittsburgh Pirates dusted off the previous two losses and came back to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 3-1, at PNC Park Saturday night.

Thompson earned the win after he carried the Bucs through six innings, five of them he cruised through without allowing a hit. He is now 2-3 this season.

Thompson also carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but it was broken up by Brandon Drury who singled with one out.

The Bucs broke open the game’s scoring in the second inning after Jack Suwinski plated the game’s first run on a balk by Reds starter Luis Castillo. Diego Castillo added an insurance run a few pitches later with a RBI single to left field.

Vogelbach’s solo home run in the fifth pushed the Pirates ahead for good.

The Pirates and Reds wrap up their weekend slate tomorrow at PNC Park. Jose Quintana will start for the Bucs, while hard-throwing Hunter Greene goes for Cincinnati.

First pitch is 1:35 p.m.