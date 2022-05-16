 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: May 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, May 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Cincinnati Reds don’t allow hit but fall 1-0 to Pittsburgh Pirates (ESPN.com)

Reds vs. Pirates score: Hunter Greene, Art Warren combine for eight no-hit innings, but Cincinnati loses game (CBS Sports)

Reds don’t allow a hit, still lose to Pirates (Yahoo! Sports)

Reds, Hunter Greene don’t allow a hit but lose to Pirates 1-0 (New York Post)

Pirates 1st team to win a game without a hit since 2008 (MLB.com)

Reds don’t allow a Bucs hit — but lose (MLB.com)

MLB News

Contenders or pretenders? 5 clubs on the fence (MLB.com)

Not just the best fastball, this is the best pitch in MLB (MLB.com)

Injuries: Megill, Snell, Margot, Luzardo (MLB.com)

Game Story: Shohei hits HR No. 101 ▶️ (MLB.com)

These pitchers gave up no hits ... and lost (MLB.com)

His name sounds nasty. His pitches ARE nasty (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...