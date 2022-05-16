Series preview: Pirates, Cubs embark on three-game set in Chicago

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20). May 16-18, 2022
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Windy City for the second time this season for a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST
TBD vs. Wade Miley
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST
JT Brubaker vs. TBD
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EST
Mitch Keller vs. Drew Smyly
Projected Lineups
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
- Josh VanMeter, 2B
- Jack Suwinski, RF
- Rodolfo Castro, SS
- Michael Perez, C
Chicago Cubs
- Rafael Ortega, DH
- Willson Contreras, C
- Ian Happ, LF
- Seiya Suzuki, RF
- Patrick Wisdom, 3B
- Alfonso Rivas, 1B
- Jason Heyward, CF
- Jonathan Villar, 2B
- Ildemaro Vargas, SS
