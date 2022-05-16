 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Series preview: Pirates, Cubs embark on three-game set in Chicago

The Buccos will try to get some hits in the Windy City.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20). May 16-18, 2022

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Windy City for the second time this season for a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Wade Miley

Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. TBD

Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Drew Smyly

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

  1. Ben Gamel, LF
  2. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  4. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  5. Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
  6. Josh VanMeter, 2B
  7. Jack Suwinski, RF
  8. Rodolfo Castro, SS
  9. Michael Perez, C

Chicago Cubs

  1. Rafael Ortega, DH
  2. Willson Contreras, C
  3. Ian Happ, LF
  4. Seiya Suzuki, RF
  5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B
  6. Alfonso Rivas, 1B
  7. Jason Heyward, CF
  8. Jonathan Villar, 2B
  9. Ildemaro Vargas, SS

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...