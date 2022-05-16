Series preview: Pirates, Cubs embark on three-game set in Chicago

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Windy City for the second time this season for a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Wade Miley

Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. TBD

Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Drew Smyly

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

Ben Gamel, LF Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B Josh VanMeter, 2B Jack Suwinski, RF Rodolfo Castro, SS Michael Perez, C

Chicago Cubs