First-inning explosion sends Cubs past Pirates 9-0

It wasn’t 21-0, but it was bad enough.

An eight-run first inning highlighted by Willson Contreras’ grand slam sent the Chicago Cubs on their way to a 9-0 victory over the punchless Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night at Wrigley Field.

The Bucs, who were no-hit Sunday, didn’t fare much better Monday, as Cubs’ starter Wade Miley retired the first 14 batters in order before Michael Chavis delivered a two-out single in the fifth inning. Chavis’ hit ended the Pirates’ hitless streak at 13 2/3 innings.

The Cubs, who defeated the Pirates 21-0 earlier this season, had no trouble in the hit department, as they jumped on Pirates’ starter Dillon Peters in the first inning, and he faced only seven hitters before departing in favor of Bryse Wilson.

Mt. Lebanon product Ian Happ started the scoring with an RBI double and Yan Gomes contributed an RBI single that gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Peters retired Patrick Wisdom on a line out, and was one out away from escaping with fairly minimal damage.

But that didn’t happen. Peters walked Jonathan Villar to load the bases and that brought on Wilson, who yielded an RBI single to Andrelton Simmons, a bases-loaded walk to Rafael Ortega and Contreras’ grand slam, which made it 8-0.

Miley made it through seven innings, allowing only the hit to Chavis. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

The lone bright spot for the Pirates came in the seventh inning when pitcher Tyler Beede made his Bucs’ debut. Beede, who was added to the roster last week after the San Francisco Giants designated him for assignment, retired three of the four batters he faced, allowing a single base runner on a walk.

The series will continue Tuesday with a 7:40 p.m. start. JT Brubaker will open for the Pirates while the Cubs’ starter wasn’t announced as of Monday night.