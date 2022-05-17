 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 17, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: What to Do With Bryse Wilson (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power Surges for Indy, Altoona & More (Rum Bunter)

Pirates claim C Tyler Heineman off waivers from Toronto, DFA C Andrew Knapp (TribLIVE)

MLB News

DJ Steve Aoki’s first pitch in 50 Cent territory (MLB.com)

Contreras’ 100th HR a 1st-inning grand slam ... batting leadoff?! (MLB.com)

Mets playing ‘long game’ with deGrom’s recovery (MLB.com)

Retired shark: Parra hangs ‘em up (MLB.com)

Cueto called up by White Sox, to start vs. Royals (MLB.com)

Likely trade target Contreras firm in face of uncertainty (MLB.com)

Is it a glitch? Reliever’s sideways spin throws hitters for loop (MLB.com)

There is a new No. 1 atop Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Now pitching for the Cardinals ... Albert Pujols? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers make roster moves following rookie minicamp (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Kenny Pickett’s situation with the Steelers not deemed the best in the NFL for rookie QBs (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

