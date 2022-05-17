Bucs Arghticles: May 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: What to Do With Bryse Wilson (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power Surges for Indy, Altoona & More (Rum Bunter)
Pirates claim C Tyler Heineman off waivers from Toronto, DFA C Andrew Knapp (TribLIVE)
MLB News
DJ Steve Aoki’s first pitch in 50 Cent territory (MLB.com)
Contreras’ 100th HR a 1st-inning grand slam ... batting leadoff?! (MLB.com)
Mets playing ‘long game’ with deGrom’s recovery (MLB.com)
Retired shark: Parra hangs ‘em up (MLB.com)
Cueto called up by White Sox, to start vs. Royals (MLB.com)
Likely trade target Contreras firm in face of uncertainty (MLB.com)
Is it a glitch? Reliever’s sideways spin throws hitters for loop (MLB.com)
There is a new No. 1 atop Power Rankings (MLB.com)
Now pitching for the Cardinals ... Albert Pujols? (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers make roster moves following rookie minicamp (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Kenny Pickett’s situation with the Steelers not deemed the best in the NFL for rookie QBs (Behind The Steel Curtain)
