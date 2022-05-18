Bucs shut out again, lose to Cubs 7-0

Talk about anemic offense. The Pittsburgh Pirates only snagged five hits Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, and the pitching staff couldn’t bail them out again on their way to a 7-0 defeat. They’ve now been no-hit and shut out twice in their last three game, ironically only winning the game in which they were no hit.

They did get a double from Michael Chavis and a triple from Daniel Vogelbach, though neither amounted to anything for the Buccos to build off of, as Vogelbach was thrown out at home after a flyout from Yoshi Tsutsugo and then proceeded to get into a confrontation with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Frustration boiling over.

On the mound, JT Brubaker was a mixed bag. He went five and two-thirds innings, striking out another 10 batters, but he had a rough fourth inning along with some fielding errors from the Pirates to finish with six runs given up, four earned.

Before the Cubs series, the Pirates were actually only 3.5 games out of a playoff spot believe it or not, but nothing we’ve seen over this past week says that was anything more than a total mirage. There’s been nice surprises at times, but over 162 games, the real team shows, and that’s happening with the Bucs as the season rolls on.

How much longer this continues before we start seeing some call ups is anyone’s guess. Too long in my (and most people’s) book.