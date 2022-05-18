Pirates salvage one game in series, beat Cubs 3-2

Jack Suwinksi hit a big solo shot in the fifth inning, while Michael Chavis went 3-for4 with an RBI and Mitch Keller picked up his first win of the year out of the bullpen to give the Pittsburgh Pirates one game in their three-game set with the Chicago Cubs in a 3-2 victory.

Suwisnki, who is from Chicago, put the Buccos up to stay with this big shot that was the ultimate difference in the game.

Jack Suwinski just homered in his hometown with his parents in the stands!!! pic.twitter.com/J0I5TIOI7U — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2022

Before that, the Pirates got two runs in the second off of back-to-back singles from Chavis and Daniel Vogelbach that scored both Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds. Hayes finished the night 1-for-5 with a run, while Reynolds finished 2-for-3 with a run and a walk.

On the mound, Wil Crowe got the short start, opening up the first two innings and giving up a solo shot to Ian Happ in the first, but it was Keller who came out of the pen that picked up the win despite a less-than-perfect final line of two and two-thirds innings pitched, giving up three hits, two walks, and one run to go along with four strikeouts. I’m sure Keller will take it, though.

Duane Underwood Jr. pitched two and a third of scoreless set-up ball before giving way to David Bednar, who pitched the last two innings to earn his league-leading third six-out save. He did put the tying run on in the ninth in Christopher Morel but was able to close the game on a Yan Gomes flyout to center.

The Pirates are now off tomorrow and will return Friday at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.