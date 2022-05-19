Bucs Arghticles: May 19, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Suwinski’s Wrigley homer brings Dad to tears (MLB.com)

Whatever happened to triples? If Pittsburgh Pirates DH Daniel Vogelbach can hit one, anyone can! (ESPN.com)

Pirates’ Roberto Pérez to undergo season-ending surgery (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Pirates’ Roberto Perez to have season-ending hamstring surgery (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Pujols gets 2 hits to move into 10th all-time (MLB.com)

Scherzer headed for MRI due to left-side discomfort (MLB.com)

Ohtani’s fastball velo returns in a big way (MLB.com)

7 teams that could soon be sellers (MLB.com)

2022 mock draft: Former All-Star’s son goes No. 1 (MLB.com)

‘An unreal pitcher,’ Cole dialing it up of late (MLB.com)

Soccer match breaks out at MLB game (MLB.com)

Watch free today: O’s aim to contain Yanks’ bats (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers continue second round of interviews for GM opening with Andy Weidl (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Donovan Jeter (Behind The Steel Curtain)