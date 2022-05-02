Talk The Plank Podcast: Yoshi needs to Tsutsu-GO

Host: Jake Slebodnick

Jake Slebodnick returns to the mic to break down the Pirates series against the San Diego Padres after the Bucs took one of three. He also discusses why it may be time to end the Yoshi Tsutsugo experiment once and for all and why Aaron Fletcher is the second coming of a familiar tank commander.

