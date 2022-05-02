 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 2, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, May 2, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Strong Starts, Big Night for AA Middle Infield (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

J-Rod’s 1st MLB homer is 450-foot blast (MLB.com)

Gausman pitching at Cy Young level, literally (MLB.com)

Yankees push win streak to 9 behind Judge’s 2-HR day (MLB.com)

Kelsie Whitmore breaks new ground in FerryHawks’ starting lineup (MLB.com)

Krizan gets first MLB hit after 11 years in Minors (MLB.com)

Injuries: Ohtani, Wander, Witt, Yankees, KB (MLB.com)

Twins to Maeda: Thanks for not showing up (MLB.com)

When Yogi and Scooter opened a bowling alley (MLB.com)

K, pose, spin: ‘Stro’ show on full display (MLB.com)

Top prospect Melendez poised for MLB debut (MLB.com)

Rutschman to continue rehab assignment in Bowie (MLB.com)

Montero gets 2 hits in debut, heads back to Triple-A (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Updating the Steelers various depth charts after Day 3 of the NFL draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

