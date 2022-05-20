Bucs Arghticles: May 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae Deserves a Chance Before Kevin Newman (Rum Bunter)

Pirates’ Roberto Pérez to undergo season-ending surgery (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Pittsburgh Pirates Left Searching for Answers at Catcher (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Examining How Newcomers Have Performed (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Polar Bear ices win with walk-off HR in extras (MLB.com)

Did Bryce pull off the first player-fan trade ever? (MLB.com)

Friends since 5 years old get call to Majors together (MLB.com)

7 teams that could soon be sellers (MLB.com)

Injuries: Scherzer, Harper, Kershaw, Cards, J-Ram (MLB.com)

Darvish’s gem punctuates Padres’ statement trip East (MLB.com)

Could Yankees trade Gallo this summer? (MLB.com)

Her baseball journey has just begun. Stay tuned (MLB.com)

Each team’s top power prospect (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers announce an official second GM interview with internal candidate Brandon Hunt (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Which Steelers game in the 2022 regular season would you like to attend? (Behind The Steel Curtain)