Bucs Arghticles: May 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, May 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Cardinals complete sweep of Pirates in 18-4 decision (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Analysis: GM’s comments clash with Pirates’ on-field struggles (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Yadi follows Pujols’ lead, takes the mound (MLB.com)

Here are the Power Rankings at quarter mark (MLB.com)

‘Easy to root for’ Franchy’s walk-off slam keeps Sox hot (MLB.com)

What a finish! Phils force extras, walk off on error (MLB.com)

Twins erase 6-run deficit, win in 9th for sweep (MLB.com)

O Canada! Votto clubs decisive HR in home country (MLB.com)

Mets pitcher leaves bullpen, watches game from secret location (MLB.com)

Here’s why perfect games have become a rarity (MLB.com)

Mets win following a loss for 14th straight time (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

The More You Know: Random facts about your Steelers, Disposition edition (Behind The Steel Curtain)

