Pirates call up Roansy Contreras, Yerry De Los Santos

After giving up 18 runs yesterday in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Pirates have some pitching reinforcements on the way.

First, they are recalling right-hander Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old Contreras is one of the big-name prospects in the Pirates’ system, and he’s been pitching pretty well at Indy despite just an 0-1 record.

BREAKING: #Pirates recall RHP Roansy Contreras.



In 5 games in Triple-A: 0-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 11 BB, 24 SO, 1.18 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/TDsjnPTiAQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 22, 2022

It’s thought that Contreras may have a chance to start this Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, as that will be exactly five days from when he last pitched at Indy.

He’s pitched in three games earlier at the Major League level earlier this year in April, and he has a 1-0 record with a 3.52 ERA in seven and two-thirds innings of action to go along with four hits, three walks, and 10 big strikeouts.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for Roansy in this coming series.

In addition, the Buccos are also recalling Yerry De Los Santos from Triple-A Indy as well, and he also has looked pretty sharp in the Minors this year.

The Pittsburgh Pirates call up RHP Yerry De Los Santos.



This season In Triple-A: 12 games, 2-0, 1.72 ERA, 3 SV, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 20 SO, 0.64 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/uvBYv03SP2 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 22, 2022

The 24-year-old right-hander has never pitched in the Majors, and he’s been serving as the closer at Indy, so expect him to work out of the bullpen with the Bucs. He’s been in the Minors for six seasons, throwing 175 total innings with a 2.67 career ERA, a 1.163 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts, illustrating his K-ability. He’s a hard thrower.

De Los Santos is not on the 40-man, and I haven’t seen yet how they’re making room for him, while Contreras is already on it, so no corresponding move is needed for his addition. We’ll update the story when we see how they’re making room for De Los Santos.

Looking forward to seeing both of these guys in action. Start the countdown to Roansy Day!