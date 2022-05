Series preview: Pirates host Rockies for three-game set

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Rockies SB Nation Site: Purple Row

The Pirates look to get back on track as they host the Rockies for a three-game series at PNC Park this week.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Chad Kuhl vs. JT Brubaker

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Kyle Freeland vs. TBD

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Zach Thompson

Projected Lineups

Colorado Rockies

Connor Joe, RF Charlie Blackmon, DH Kris Bryant, LF C.J. Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Yonathan Daza, CF Jose Iglesias, SS Elias Diaz, C

Pittsburgh Pirates