 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #42: Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Game 2 between the Rockies and Pirates.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 24, 2022, 6:35 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KDKA

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their homestand as they welcome the Colorado Rockies to town for three games.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...