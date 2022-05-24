Pirates promote outfield prospect Cal Mitchell

The Pittsburgh Pirates are preparing to “play the kids.”

Following the promotion of right-handed starter Roansy Contreras and righty reliever Yerry De Los Santos, the Bucs dipped back to the minor leagues to help bolster the MLB roster.

Outfield prospect Cal Mitchell has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

Mitchell, 23, was selected in the second round (50th overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft. Hailing from San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo High School, Mitchell has moved steadily throughout the Pirates’ system.

In five MiLB seasons, missing all of 2020 due to COVID-19 canceling the season, Mitchell is a career .270 hitter with 90 doubles, 44 home runs, and 237 RBI.

Mitchell was off to his best season yet with the Indians to begin 2022. The lefty batter slashed .306/.363/.500 with an .862 OPS in 34 games.

The Pirates’ No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Mitchell has recorded 38 hits in 124 at-bats with nine doubles, five home runs, and 26 RBI including a 2/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (10 walks, 20 strikeouts). He ranked as high as No. 7 on the Bucs’ top prospects list in 2019.

Mitchell joins an outfield group including Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel, Jack Suwinski, and infielder-turned-outfielder Diego Castillo.

Pittsburgh’s decision to promote Contreras, De Los Santos, and Mitchell after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in an 18-4 loss on Sunday signals the potential readiness to hand some of the keys off to younger players thorough the Pirates’ system.