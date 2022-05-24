Bucs fall to Rockies 2-1 in extra innings

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a chance to win this one in the bottom of the ninth, but they didn’t get it done, and the Colorado Rockies got an unearned run in their half of the tenth from the extra innings runner to edge out the Buccos 2-1.

Rodolfo Castro walked in the ninth before stealing second, while pinch hitter Josh VanMeter put runners on the corners with one out by advancing Castro with a single. However, Cal Mitchell, in his debut, hit an infield grounder that was either going to get Castro out at home or end the inning anyway in double play, and the Rockies chose Castro at home to end the threat, and then Michael Perez up next ended the inning. Mitchell did have an RBI single earlier in the fifth that put Pittsburgh up 1-0.

In the top of the 10th, Colorado DH Connor Joe hit a hard single off of David Bednar, scoring extra innings runner Sam Hilliard for the difference in the game, as the top of the Pittsburgh order — Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Michael Chavis— made it a one-two-three inning for the Bucs to end the game in a loss.

Bednar took his first loss of the year despite not giving up an earned run, while starter Roansy Contreras very much looked the part. He went five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits while walking two and striking out five for the major positive of the night.

Pittsburgh bats remained light, with just five total hits on the night, not helping the good performance from the pitching staff.

The Bucs and Rockies will play the rubber match tomorrow afternoo at 12:35.