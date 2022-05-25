Bucs Arghticles: May 25, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Add Roansy Contreras and Cal Mitchell to Roster; Hembree and Vogelbach to IL (Pirates Prospects)

Roansy Contreras dazzles in MLB return, but Pirates fall 2-1 to Colorado Rockies (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Papí!’ Texas native Trevino authors walk-off to remember with Yankees (MLB.com)

Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far (MLB.com)

Braves’ wild walk-off win real family affair (MLB.com)

Teams across MLB mourn Texas shooting victims (MLB.com)

Mookie mashes in multi-HR game, stays red-hot in May (MLB.com)

Commissioner meets Balkovec, weighs in on rule changes (MLB.com)

Too cute! Young fan tries to ring Brewers’ bell (MLB.com)

Behind Jansen, Vlad Jr., Toronto’s bats finally erupt (MLB.com)

‘That was impressive’: Red Sox notch season highs in rout (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers reportedly preparing to name Omar Khan their next GM (Behind The Steel Curtain)

5 other Steelers who could be deserving of new contracts before 2022 (Behind The Steel Curtain)