Pirates take series finale from Rockies 10-5

The start wasn’t that great, but the finish was awesome.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 this afternoon at PNC Park, taking two out of three games in the series.

Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette breaks it down:

FINAL: Pirates 10, Rockies 5

Suwinski HR, 3 RBI, R

VanMeter 2 H, HR, 3 RBI, R

Gamel 2 H, 2 RBI, R

Mitchell 2 H, RBI, R

PIT scores 5 or more runs for the first time since May 11

Now 18-25

Keller: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 25, 2022

Bucs starter Zach Thompson struggled in his three innings of work, giving up four earned runs on seven hits, including a solo home run to C.J. Cron. Mitch Keller, in his new middle relief role, was Adequate Mitch for 3.1 innings, giving up one earned run and five hits. Dillon Peters, who got the win, and Wil Crowe pitched nearly two innings of no-run ball. To continue the current Bucs youth movement, Yerry De Los Santos, just brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis, made his MLB debut, giving up a hit and a walk but gaining two Ks to finish the game.

The Bucs bats finally came alive in this game as well, starting in the third inning with a Tyler Heineman walk. He advanced on a Bryan Reynolds double and came home on a Ke’Bryan Hayes groundout. Ben Gamel singled Reynolds in to cut the Rockies’ lead in half.

Things really opened up in the sixth. After Lucas Gilbreath walked Michael Chavis and allowed a Rodolfo Castro single, this happened:

That tied things up. Gamel was like NO WE WANT THE LEAD in the seventh and scored B-Rey again, this time on a walk. Cal Mitchell, the Commentariat’s current darling, had singled to advance Reynolds. Josh VanMeter, decidedly not a darling, continues to make a case for himself to be one:

VanMeter Insurance Co pic.twitter.com/Je6uqASnSD — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 25, 2022

The kids teamed up for two more runs in the eighth, with Mitchell bringing SuWINski home after the latter walked and stole second to secure the raising of the Jolly Roger.

The cynics among us will point out how horrendous the Rockies are on the road, but these are the teams you should be beating. We’ll see if the momentum carries onto the Bucs’ upcoming West Coast trip.