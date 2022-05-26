 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Colorado Rockies v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Dejan Kovacevic: If Pirates’ management ever supports these players, this could be fun (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

TV Q&A: What’s going on with Pirates baseball TV coverage? (TribLIVE)

Jack Suwinski, Josh VanMeter hit 3-run homers as Pirates roll past Rockies (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Nats are first team to shut out Dodgers in ‘22 (MLB.com)

True Story: Sox second baseman showing who he really is (MLB.com)

Even Maddon in awe of Trout’s greatness (MLB.com)

Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far (MLB.com)

3 years later, this trade has flipped in a BIG way (MLB.com)

‘Something needs to be done’: Emotional Roberts discusses Texas shooting (MLB.com)

Injuries: Acuña, Stanton & Yanks, McNeil, Tatis (MLB.com)

Rox rookie draws inspiration from dad’s remarkable story (MLB.com)

Knebel on Girardi: ‘We’re on the same page’ (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers officially announce the hiring of Omar Khan as GM (Behind The Steel Curtain)

