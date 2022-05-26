Talk the Plank Podcast: New talent is arriving

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the new players called up from AAA. They also talk about the first impressions of said players while also speculating what triggered their call-ups in the first place. The two then preview the tough west coast tough road trip coming up.

Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

