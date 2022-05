Series preview: Pirates travel to San Diego, face Padres

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KDKA

The Pirates keep their NL West tour going, this time traveling to San Diego to face the Padres.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 9:40 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. Sean Manaea

Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Joe Musgrove

Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EST

Roansy Contreras vs. Mackenzie Gore

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

Ben Gamel, LF Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B Michael Chavis, 2B Rodolfo Castro, SS Jack Suwinski, RF Tyler Heineman, C

San Diego Padres