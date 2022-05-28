Pirates blow lead to Padres, fall 4-3

Bryan Reynolds homered and Jose Quintana had another good start, but some ugly play at first base by Josh VanMeter allowed the San Diego Padres back in the game and the Pittsburgh Pirates never recovered in a 4-3 defeat.

Reynolds got the scoring started in the first with a towering solo shot, his sixth of the year.

Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates (6) pic.twitter.com/UF8nT3Eb10 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 28, 2022

Then in the fourth, a Diego Castillo double down the left field line scored Ben Gamel and Van Meter, putting the Buccos up 3-0 with Quintana seemingly cruising.

Diego Castillo extends the @pirates lead with this 2 run double. Bucs up 3-0 in the 4th here on @ATTSportsNetPIT. pic.twitter.com/wThplKSLcg — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) May 28, 2022

But in the sixth, with one on and one out, VanMeter couldn’t make a routine play on a throw from third, and that was the spark the Padres needed.

How to play first base by Josh VanMeter. “0h does my foot need to be on the bag to get an out?” @Pirates pic.twitter.com/Q5XCVwMUOZ — Not Ben Currie (@CurrieNot) May 28, 2022

Quintana was pulled and Wil Crowe, who has been good so far this year, got an out before giving up a three-run homer to Luke Voit on a 2-2 pitch and now it’s a game that’s tied at 3.

San Diego then secured the win in the eighth off of Duane Underwood Jr., who allowed a walk and two hits in his lone inning, including the game-winning single to Wil Myers.

It was a tough loss for the Buccos, who were playing without Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was out with back soreness, Yoshi Tsutsugo, who is on the 10-day list, and Michael Chavis, who was forced out of the game in the fifth with an arm injury.

VanMeter’s error came one year to the day after Will Craig’s infamous error last year, so mark May 27 on your calendar as Ugly Error Day for the Bucs.

Quintana went five and a third, giving up four hits, two walks, and striking out four, and the two runs credited to him were unearned. He lowered his ERA to 2.15 on the season. Underwood was hit with the loss, his first of the year.

The Bucs only hammered out four hits at the plate, as the offense continues to struggle, but it likely would have been enough had the fielding error not occur.

VanMeter said this about his mistake: