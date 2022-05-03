 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 3, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: It’s Time for Diego Castillo’s Opportunity (Rum Bunter)

Andrew McCutchen sinks former team as Pirates fall to Brewers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates, Jason Kendall have had multiple conversations about potential part-time role, sources say (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates option Sam Howard, Miguel Yajure as MLB rosters trim to 26 players (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Mike Burrows Dominating at Double-A (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Catch of the year? We may have the front-runner (MLB.com)

d’Arnaud helps push Braves past 1st-place Mets (MLB.com)

Bueller? Chicago fan skips school for Trout selfie (MLB.com)

Injuries: Ohtani, Yankees, KB, Blue Jays (MLB.com)

In ‘best start’ of career, Cease K’s Trout ... 3 times (MLB.com)

Buck Showalter suspended for Monday’s game (MLB.com)

Surrounded by immortals, Papi tours Hall: ‘It is amazing’ (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Race for No. 1 tightens up (MLB.com)

Mets ‘make the baseball decision’ to DFA Robinson Canó (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Kenny Pickett among the top choices for 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Behind The Steel Curtain)

