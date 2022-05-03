Bucs Arghticles: May 3, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: It’s Time for Diego Castillo’s Opportunity (Rum Bunter)
Andrew McCutchen sinks former team as Pirates fall to Brewers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates, Jason Kendall have had multiple conversations about potential part-time role, sources say (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates option Sam Howard, Miguel Yajure as MLB rosters trim to 26 players (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Mike Burrows Dominating at Double-A (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Catch of the year? We may have the front-runner (MLB.com)
d’Arnaud helps push Braves past 1st-place Mets (MLB.com)
Bueller? Chicago fan skips school for Trout selfie (MLB.com)
Injuries: Ohtani, Yankees, KB, Blue Jays (MLB.com)
In ‘best start’ of career, Cease K’s Trout ... 3 times (MLB.com)
Buck Showalter suspended for Monday’s game (MLB.com)
Surrounded by immortals, Papi tours Hall: ‘It is amazing’ (MLB.com)
Power Rankings: Race for No. 1 tightens up (MLB.com)
Mets ‘make the baseball decision’ to DFA Robinson Canó (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Kenny Pickett among the top choices for 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Behind The Steel Curtain)
