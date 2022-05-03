Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Pirates were set to kick off a two-game set today in Motown against the Detroit Tigers, but the weather has other ideas.

Tonight’s game has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader between the two teams.

This is the second rained out game of the season for the Pirates. The first game came against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first series of the season on April 11. That game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on June 14 in St. Louis.

In tomorrow’s doubleheader, Bryse Wilson will take the mound in Game 1 against Michael Pineda, and Jose Quintana will go up against Alex Faedo, a 26-year-old righty who is set to make his major league debut against the Buccos.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EST from Comerica Park Wednesday afternoon.