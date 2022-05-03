Pirates option Aaron Fletcher to Triple-A Indianapolis

The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen continues to be reshaped as the calendar flips to the second month of the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh demoted right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure and left-handed pitcher Sam Howard Monday to bring the active roster down to 26 players.

All 30 teams were permitted to begin the year with 28 players due to the 99-day lockout shortening spring training.

Lefty reliever Aaron Fletcher was also sent to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to the team’s transactions page.

An official announcement has not been released regarding Fletcher’s status on the major league team.

The 26-year-old owns a 9.35 ERA and .294 opponent batting average. Fletcher gave up nine earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six batters in 8.2 innings.

The Pirates active roster currently sits at 25 members, one short of the 26-player maximum.

Fellow left-handed bullpen arm Anthony Banda (illness) is eligible to return from the injured list on Tuesday. Banda was placed on the IL on April 26 retroactive to April 23.