Happy Memorial Day from Bucs Dugout

On behalf of everyone at Bucs Dugout, we would like to wish you a happy and meaningful Memorial Day.

While it is nice to enjoy a day off and catch a Pittsburgh Pirates game, it’s also an opportunity to think of the soldiers defending the United States here and abroad, especially those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It’s important to take these opportunities to reflect so that we can show appreciation for the lives we live and to not take the freedoms we have in life for granted.

At a time where the country feels a sense of shock from the horrors and evil of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, there is still a lot to be thankful for and those who continue to protect our country to allow all of us to live our lives as freely as possible.

So on this Memorial Day, it’s an opportunity to honor the past while we grow into the future.