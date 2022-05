Series preview: Pirates continue west coast trip vs. Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-25) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14), May 30 - June 2, 2022

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KDKA

Padres SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

The Pirates keep their NL West tour going, this time traveling to LA to face the Dodgers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 10:10 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Walker Buehler

Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EST

TBD vs. Julio Urias

Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. Mitch White

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

Ben Gamel, LF Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B Michael Chavis, 2B Rodolfo Castro, SS Jack Suwinski, RF Tyler Heineman, C

Los Angeles Dodgers