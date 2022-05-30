Pirates drop series to Padres with 4-2 loss in 10 innings

The Pittsburgh Pirates battled hard against one of the league’s better teams, with every game in the three-game set a close one, including the rubber match in which the Buccos were dropped by a 10th-inning walk off homer to the San Diego Padres 4-2.

Trent Grisham smacked a two-run homer to right field off of Pirates reliever Chris Stratton for the difference in the game, and Padres starter MacKenzie Gore pitched seven strong innings of scoreless ball against the Buccos, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out nine.

With the way the Pirates have been hitting of late, that’s not exactly surprising, but Pittsburgh did get on the board in the top of the eighth, tying the game on a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI double and an RBI single from Josh VanMeter. Those were two of just five hits on the day for Pittsburgh, who were once again kept in the game by the pitching staff.

Roansy Contreras went five innings, giving up five hits and one walk to go along with three strikeouts. The only runs he gave up came on a two-run homer to Jurickson Profar on a bad pitch from Contreras, which was a changeup that went a little high, but other than that, Roansy continues to mostly impress.

The Buccos now head to L.A. to take on the Dodgers with a late 10:10pm start.

Enjoy your Memorial Day!