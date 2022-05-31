 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 31, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Colorado Rockies v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Analysis: Neither Pirates nor Cole Tucker should have any regrets (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates acquire infielder Yu Chang from Cleveland Guardians (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates Add Yu Chang to Active Roster (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Sánchez hits longest HR of ‘22 with 496-foot moonshot (MLB.com)

How the new-look playoff picture is shaping up (MLB.com)

Here are your AL and NL All-Stars for May (MLB.com)

Mount Yordan? Slugger bashes 913 ft. of HRs (MLB.com)

Cubs rookie goes from men’s rec league to MLB debut (MLB.com)

‘I want the 9th’: Stellar Webb falls short of CG (MLB.com)

From art of the screwball to a new art form (MLB.com)

Correa hits COVID IL, another blow to depleted Twins (MLB.com)

Injuries: TA, Mets, Greinke, Woodruff, Cubs (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The Mystery of the “Stranger Things” Steelers Fan (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Cam Heyward taking over the title of Steelers leader (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

