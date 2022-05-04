VOTE: Should the Pirates DFA Yoshi?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We talked about this on our podcast earlier this week and it sparked a pretty good conversation here on the site, so we decided to give the BD community the opportunity to officially voice their opinion. Yoshi Tsutsugo made it through cutdown day to 26 and also through the following day for Anthony Banda’s expected return, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some better options out there for the Buccos. Tell us in our poll if you think the Bucs should DFA Yoshi.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

We’ll be back later on this week with the results of this one.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.