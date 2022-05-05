 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: May 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Tigers lose Game 2 to Pirates, 7-2: Game thread replay (Detroit Free Press)

José Quintana, Home Runs Carry Pittsburgh Pirates to DH Split (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Minor Promotions With Potential for Big Impact (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

All Rise, All Cry: More tears of joy as Judge meets fan (MLB.com)

Win 202 ties Waino-Yadi battery atop all-time list (MLB.com)

Bumgarner ejected in 1st; D-backs hang on to win (MLB.com)

Verlander takes big step as Astros sweep M’s (MLB.com)

Kwan’s first career walk-off lifts Guardians in 10th (MLB.com)

Braves hint at looming surge in split vs. Mets (MLB.com)

If you can watch this rain-delay act and not say OMG, you may be a robot (MLB.com)

Hike! Báez goes between legs for slick out (MLB.com)

Psychic Cease? Mic’d up pitcher predicts HR (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Position flexibility, not bloodlines, was the driving force behind the Connor Heyward pick (Behind The Steel Curtain)

