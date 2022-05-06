 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Pirates face struggling Reds in four-game set

The Buccos travel to Cincinnati this weekend.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds, May 6-8, 2022

Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Pirates travel to Cincinnati this weekend to face the league-worst Cincinnati Reds in a four-game series. Saturday will feature another doubleheader for the Pirates, the second of the week.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Connor Overton

Saturday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo

Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Tyler Mahle

Projected Lineups

Pirates

  1. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  2. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  4. Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
  5. Michael Chavis, 2B
  6. Diego Castillo, SS
  7. Ben Gamel, LF
  8. Jack Suwinski, RF
  9. Roberto Perez, C

Reds

  1. TJ Friedl, CF
  2. Brandon Drury, 3B
  3. Tommy Pham, LF
  4. Mike Moustakas, DH
  5. Colin Moran, 1B
  6. Kyle Farmer, SS
  7. Alejo Lopez, 2B
  8. Matt Reynolds, RF
  9. Aramis Garcia, C

