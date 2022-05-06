Series preview: Pirates face struggling Reds in four-game set

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds, May 6-8, 2022
Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter
The Pirates travel to Cincinnati this weekend to face the league-worst Cincinnati Reds in a four-game series. Saturday will feature another doubleheader for the Pirates, the second of the week.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:40 p.m. EST
JT Brubaker vs. Connor Overton
Saturday, 12:35 p.m. EST
Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo
Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EST
TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EST
Zach Thompson vs. Tyler Mahle
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
- Michael Chavis, 2B
- Diego Castillo, SS
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Jack Suwinski, RF
- Roberto Perez, C
Reds
- TJ Friedl, CF
- Brandon Drury, 3B
- Tommy Pham, LF
- Mike Moustakas, DH
- Colin Moran, 1B
- Kyle Farmer, SS
- Alejo Lopez, 2B
- Matt Reynolds, RF
- Aramis Garcia, C
