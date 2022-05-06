SB Nation Reacts: Should the Pirates DFA Yoshi?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We had a some national questions this week that went out via email and a Pirates question that was embedded on the site, so let’s get right down to the results. We’ll kick things off with the national question.

Our first poll asked our league-wide voters about which major MLB milestone they thought was most impressive. Here are those results:

Next, we asked our league-wide voters who they felt would be the most likely to hit the 3,000-hit milestone.

And finally, our local question for last, where we asked our BD voters if they felt Yoshi Tsutsugo should be DFA’d in light of his opening season struggles. We discussed this on our podcast this week and it sparked a good conversation, so we wanted to get exact results from the Pirate ship.

That’s it for this week. We’ll be back again next week with more questions.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.