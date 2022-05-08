Pirates promote top prospect Henry Davis to Double-A Altoona

Henry Davis is one step closer to Pittsburgh.

The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has been promoted to Double-A Altoona, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Per source, Henry Davis has been promoted to Class AA Altoona. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 8, 2022

Davis has split time at High-A Greensboro both catching and acting as the designated hitter for the Grasshoppers in 22 games.

The 22-year-old catcher has caught in 13 games and was the DH in nine, totaling 113 innings behind the plate.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect has torched minor league pitching throughout his brief minor league career.

He has hit five home runs and drove in 22 runs in 82 at-bats with three doubles, a triple, and eight RBI.

Davis is hitting .341 in 2022 with an OPS over 1.000 and five stolen bases.

With Roberto Perez likely missing an extended amount of time for the Pirates, Michael Perez was the corresponding roster move and enacted a chain reaction throughout the Pirates system.

Davis was one of three catchers rotating through playing time with the Grasshoppers before the promotion to the Curve. He joins Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, Matt Frazier, and Quinn Priester as notable members of a loaded Altoona team.

David is now at the closest Pirates affiliate to PNC Park and makes a promotion to the big league club even more likely for the middle of 2023 or sooner if he continues to produce video game-type numbers.